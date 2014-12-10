Dealing With Delays Of The Fruit Of The Womb

By Rt Rev (Dr.) C. I. Umane

This last chapter of this book shall examine a perennial problem of why many couples experience delays in having the fruit of the womb and how to deal with the situation. Let

us have an overview of the problem:

Many couples, across the board, have been married for many years but no fruit of the womb;

Many couples have been married for many years but have one child or two but would want more but to no avail;

Many couples have experienced several miscarriages. Many have sought help from several sources without success. During counselling we often hear that all tests in the hospital have shown no cause of the problem. We do hear that men are often relunctant to go for medical check-up but when persuaded they go. Some of them are contributory to the problem.

The thesis of this chapter is to find out if there is spiritual basis of this problem which is tearing marriages apart in many homes. Parents in law particularly the mothers have frequently attacked, embarrassed and accused their daughters-in-law as being solely responsible for this state of affairs. For the ministers of God, trained in marriage counseling, it is easy to identify the tell-tale signs of harassment such as obvious sadness, black patches around the eyes, leanness. The issues are complex and many couples are just managing to endue. There is hurting deep inside them.

The Bible makes very emphatic pronouncement on barrenness:

Exodus 23: 25 — “And you shall serve the Lord your God, and He shall bless your bread, and your water; and I will take sickness away from the midst of you. There shall nothing cast their young nor be barren, in your land; the number of your days I will fulfill. I will send My fear before you, and will destroy all the people to whom you shall come, and I will make all your enemies turn their backs to you”.

Deut. 7:12-15 — “Wherefore it shall come to pass; if you hearken to these judgments and keep and do them, that the Lord your God shall keep to you the covenant and the mercy which He swore to your fathers. And He will love you and bless you; and multiply you: He will also bless the fruit of your womb, and the fruit of your land; your corn and your wine; and your oil; the increase of your cattle and the flocks of your sheep, In the land which He swore to your fathers to give you. You shall be blessed above all people: there shalt not be male or female barren among you, or among your cattle. And the Lord will take away from you all sickness and will put none of the evil diseases of Egypt, which you know, upon you; but will lay them upon all them that hate you”.

Psalm 113:9 -. “He makes the barren woman to keep house, and to be a joyful mother of children. Praise ye the Lord”.

I Sam 2:5 — “They that were full have hired out themselves for bread; and they that were hungry ceased; so that the barren has born seven; and she that has many children is waxed feeble”.

The Scriptures recognize the problem of barrenness but see the promises of God about it. None shall be barren (Exo. 23:26, Deut. 7:14), makes women joyful mothers (Ps. 113:9, I Sam. 2:5) and remove sicknesses and diseases from their body (Exo. 23:25). There is hope for the barren. The Bible does give an impression that God, sometimes shuts up the womb of some women contrary to the promises we have just read. I Sam. 1:5 says: “ although the Lord had closed her womb”. In Genesis 30:1-2 we read: “And when Rachel saw that she bore Jacob no children, Rachel envied her sister; and said to Jacob, Give me children; or else I die. And Jacob’s anger was kindled against Rachel; and he said; Am I in God’s stead, who has withheld from you the fruit of the womb?”. In the two cases in which God is said to withhold the fruit of the womb occurred in the cases of polygamy. But in the world today we have many situations of barrenness, not traceable to polygamy. What are the causes of delay in having the fruit of the womb? This phenomenon is prevalent and is rising. What are the causes?

Many couples have been praying but God seems to be silent. Questions are asked. Has God forsaken them? Is God powerless in their situations? Psalm 22:1-2 says:” My God, my God, why have you forsaken me? Why are you so far from helping me, and from the words of my roaring? my God, I cry in the daytime, but you hear not; and in the night season, and am not silent”. It can be frustrating. Our God is a merciful God and he certainly does not abandon his children in their plight. First it is important we understand the sources of attacks against the womb or against the reproductive organ of the man.

There is so much ignorance about this matter which affects the joy and happiness of marriages.

Sources of Problem We shall examine some of the major, common causes of barrenness leading to delay in child-bearing:-

(a) Ancestral sins Ancestral sin is sin especially of idolatry of our forefathers, one of the consequences of which is inherited barrenness. Please note that there are other forms of barrenness but in this case barrenness refers to the inabUity to conceive and bear a child. There are passages in the scriptures that talk of ancestral sin and its consequences.

(i) Exodus 20:5: “You shall not bow down yourself to them, nor serve them: For I the Lord your God am a jealous God; visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children to the third and fourth generation of them that hate me”.

(ii) Isaiah 14:20-22; “You shall not be joined with them in burial, because you have destroyed your land, and slain your people; the seed of evildoers shall never be renowned. Prepare slaughter for his children for the iniquity of their fathers; that they do not rise, nor possess the land, nor till the face of the world with cities. For I will rise up against them, says the Lord of hosts, and cut off from Babylon the name, and remnant, and son, and nephew, says the Lord”.

(iii) Lamentations 5:7: “Our fathers have sinned, and are not; and we have borne their iniquities”.

Very often, people suffer for the sins of their forefathers. Lam. 5:7 puts it very clearly — that our fathers have sinned and have died but we are bearing their iniquity. You will see in Exo. 20:5 that it is only in the case of idolatry that the sin of our forefathers can affect the first, second, third or fourth generation of their posterity. You have to identify and deal with this problem:

( Has there been any barrenness in your family? Check it out.

(ii) If there are any, it is possible you have inherited a gene from your disobedient

forefathers.

(iii) Ask for forgiveness for the sin of idolatry.

(iv) Violently pray against the gene of

barrenness.

(b) Curses and Covenants A curse or an evil covenant may exist and be working against a couple from their respective families without knowing it. As a result of idolatry, curses are imposed by God and the devil will capitalize on it by causing covenants to be entered into with all sorts of evil spirits.

How do we deal with these problems?

(I) Ask God to forgive you the sin of idolatry.

(H) Pray and break all evil covenants existing in your life.

(c) Membership of an Evil Association

Are you a member of the following evil associations?

Cults (physical)

Demonic church

Demonic cults such as

Jezebel spirits

Marine spirits

Water spirits

Queen of the coast

Mermaid spirits

Spirits of the dead

Witchcraft spirits

Familiar spirits

lgbe spirits

River spirits

Aziza spirits

Serpentine spirits

Olokun spirits

If you belong to any of these groups, the chances are that you will have problem with the fruit of the womb because of evil covenant and/or dedication. There are many instances of many women preferring to have spirit children even though married physically. A witch may have children but it requires God’s intervention for her not to destroy them.

How do you deal with membership of these cults?

(i) Reject, renounce membership;

(ii) Ask God to forgive you for the sin of membership and dedication

(iii) Go for deliverance

(d) Spirit husband/wife. This is disturbing many young couples. They are sexually attacked in their sleep. If you are a woman and are unfortunate tobe spiritually married to a jealous spirit husband:

(i) It will forcefully have sex with you to neutralize the sperm,

(H) A spiritual spouse leaves a liquid deposit in the reproductive organ of their earthly wife or husband that may cause sickness or prevent conception. This evil deposit must be destroyed.

How do you deal with a spiritual spouse

(i) Reject, renounce the association/marriage

(ii) Divorce the spouse and burn the dowry, certificate of marriage, wedding costume,

rings and wedding presents.

(iii) Disassociate yourself from any spirit children.

(e) Demonic Attacks Against the Womb

This is a serious matter causing a lot of problems. Attacks come from evil dreams and witchcraft attacks. We shall examine these carefully.

(i) Demonic Dream Attack: Demons are interested in blood, particulatly the blood of human beings. Life, according to Leviticus 17:14 is in the blood. Demons would do anything to have access to blood especially the pure blood in foetus. When a woman is pregnant, in months 1, 2, and 3, she should pray hard not to see blood or red objects in her dream. If this happens there is the likelihood of miscarriage. See paragraph (f) where menstruation is discussed.

(ii) There are other dream attacks such as animals attacking them. Hear this testimony:-

Testimony 1. A woman, at 3 months pregnancy, would dream

of a goat attacking her stomach. Miscarriage would follow. This happened six times. She was encouraged to go for deliverance. After the exercise she was given a prayer point asking the Rock of Ages to intervene. She prayed the prayer violently for sometime; she got pregnant for the seventh time. At the third month the goat hinking it was as usual, in a dream ran toward her stomach to hit it. As it got near the stomach, a rock appeared between her and her stomach and goat. The goat hit its head on the stone and died. That was the end of the miscarriage.

